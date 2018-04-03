Explore your retirement options at Teviot Villas

WELCOME: Renee Noe will be welcoming guests at their upcoming open day.

TEVIOT Villas in Boonah will be hosting an open day this April.

This will be an opportunity for the community to come and look through their one and two bedroom villas, which are only a few minutes walk from the main street.

Renee Noe, who has been the service manager of the facility for more than two decades, said Teviot Villas offered elderly residents the opportunity to remain independent.

"This is like an in-between stage for residents, who don't want the ongoing maintenance of a home, but are still independent enough to not go into a nursing home," she said.

"We have locals who live here, as well as people who have moved from News South Wales and even the UK."

Teviot Villas feature 19 residencies, 17 of which feature two bedrooms.

"Everything in the villas is brand new, as each villa is refurbished when someone moves out," Ms Noe said.

"All maintenance, repairs and things like mowing are provided, so you don't have to worry about it."

The open day will be held on Saturday, April 21 from 10am. Guests will have a tour of the facility followed by a morning tea.

For more information, phone Teviot Villas on 0419 312 738.

They are located at 16-18 Church St, Boonah.