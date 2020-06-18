Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Exploring Lady Musgrave. Photo: Mikayla Haupt
Exploring Lady Musgrave. Photo: Mikayla Haupt
News

Explore untouched parts of the reef with Lady Musgrave

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
18th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE countdown is on until Lady Musgrave Experience launches its pontoon and guests can sleep on the reef, but another benefit will be access to untouched parts of the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

The pontoon, expected to be finished in September, will be off Lady Musgrave Island and the new custom dive boat will provide daily access to the Bunker Group and Southern Capricorn Group of islands on the Great Barrier Reef.

Lady Musgrave Experience marketing manager Shane Emms said by staying on the pontoon guests had more time to dive each day without the travel time to and from Lady Musgrave Island from Burnett Heads.

"When staying on the pontoon guests can have up to five 60-minute dives per day," Mr Emms said.

"People think they have to fly to Cairns or the Whitsundays to dive on the Great Barrier Reef but we have it all here."

>>> Tourism's sigh of relief ahead of winter holidays

 

PASSION FOR THE REEF: Lady Musgrave Master Reef Guide Natalie Lobartolo.
PASSION FOR THE REEF: Lady Musgrave Master Reef Guide Natalie Lobartolo.

Lady Musgrave master reef guide and research diver Natalie Lobartolo said she had dived across the world and done research diving near some of the new locations.

"I called my boss and said, 'this is one of the best dives of my life, we have to come back here'," Ms Lobartolo said.

"There were sharks, rays, turtles and beautiful healthy reefs.

"After having dived in so many locations, to be able to come back and call it home and share it with people is pretty special. You don't need to travel across the world for the best dives."

As a marine biologist, Ms Lobartolo said she had a couple of ideas as to why the group of islands was so pristine.

"They are rarely accessed and for commercial and recreational boaties - to get out that far on a little boat would be almost impossible," she said.

"They are so far from shore they don't have the impact of run-off from the coastline or human interference, it is just nature doing its thing.

"Down here we haven't had much impact from that bleaching so far."

>>> Citizen scientists keeping the reef clean

Mr Emms said it was hoped the pontoon launch in September would bring a big crowd after Covid-19 forced closure for months.

"Winter is the best time to visit and normally the busiest time of the year," he said.

"It is Manta Ray season, the whales start coming through, it is the perfect time to see the reef."

Lady Musgrave Experience re-opened on Saturday.

bundaberg tourism lady musgrave experience scuba diving southern great barrier reef tourism travel
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I’ll let him know’: Druggie dad to tell son truth of crime

        premium_icon ‘I’ll let him know’: Druggie dad to tell son truth of crime

        News A magistrate has given parenting advice to a father guilty of multiple drug charges, questioning how he would tell is 17-year-old son of his time in court.

        • 18th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        ADOPT: Furry friends in need of a home

        premium_icon ADOPT: Furry friends in need of a home

        Pets & Animals Here are some furry friends you can adopt to be part of your family

        Time to mark end of an era

        Time to mark end of an era

        News As we close the book on 161 years of the Queensland Times, we also...

        • 18th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        Mum opposed to drag queen story hour faces court action

        premium_icon Mum opposed to drag queen story hour faces court action

        News Devout Catholic Katrina Tait shared a link to a petition

        • 18th Jun 2020 5:38 AM