Explore Ipswich's dark and creepy history

DARK historian Jack Sim will bring a spine-tingling new tour to Ipswich later this month.

He will lead participants in exploring some of the heritage city's most haunted spots on a coach tour to be held on April 27, drawing off his many years of research into local paranormal activity.

Mr Sim first started holding tours in Ipswich in 1998 and has always held a fascination with the city, which stemmed from family roots on his mother's side of the family.

The almost three-hour tour is being held in conjunction with Ipswich City Council and Mr Sim was excited for the final Saturday of the month to roll around.

The locations are being kept a mystery but the tour will conclude at the Ipswich Cemetery.

If successful, there are plans for it to be held twice more later in the year.

Mr Sim said in his experience the people of Ipswich had always held a keen interest in all things creepy and haunted.

For the 'man in black' the city steeped in history is like a goldmine.

"It's meant to be a fun night out to learn a bit about Ipswich's history and learn a bit more about its haunted history in particular,” Mr Sim said.

"It's a bit more extensive (than past tours).”

On top of organising the new tour, he is hard at work putting together a whole new series of spooky stories for his latest book.

He hopes Haunted Ipswich Volume Two will be finished in time for Halloween this year.

"I've been following up on some old stories given to me by locals,” he said.

"I've got a couple of new stories from the Goodna Asylum and some new stories about the Goodna Cemetery.

"Like the previous volume, I aim to reveal some new places that people might not have heard about before.”

For more information, visit the Discover Ipswich website.