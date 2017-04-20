EXPLAINED: Why winter has a differnet meaning in Ipswich

WINTER doesn't have the same meaning to Ipswich residents as it does to the rest of the nation.

It's because the south east is tucked neatly between the clock-work seasonal conditions in southern states and the wet and dry seasons in the north, according to Bureau of Meteorology forecasters.

The result is cool nights and fresh, mostly sunny days between June and August.

"Winter technically starts in June but Queensland is quite funny, because we live in the sub-tropics it's a little bit blurred compared to Victoria where it's exactly like clock-work with summer, autumn, winter, spring," BOM meteorologist Sean Fitzgerald said.

"But here we're half way between that the tropics where they have a wet and a dry season. We are getting into ta dry period now which is typical of winter and this is the time where you start to see a few troughs moving over which will produce the weather over the next few months.

"We are starting to creep into those winter conditions now as the middle of the year approaches. Winter doesn't have the same meaning for us, while it does get cold overnight, we have beautiful days."

Ipswich residents are set for the usual April conditions for the rest of week and into the weekend with tops of 26 degrees.

"There is not much really happening over the next few days, temperatures are pretty much exactly around average, 26 degrees for the maximum. Minimum temperatures are around 15 degrees," Mr Fitzgerald said.

"The chance of a shower is increasing from tomorrow as a trough approaches from the west, a very weak surface trough with an associated upper trough will help showers into the weekend.

"Particularly on Saturday we will see a 70% chance of showers however these remain quite light with only one to five mm expected so we'll probably only see a slight bit of rain coming through so it should be quite fine otherwise, almost exactly the average conditions for this time of year.

"It's just perfect temperatures at the moment. I would say enjoy it while you can but it should be nice and sunny and with those few showers about it might make things damp at time but it should be quite nice."