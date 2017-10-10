EXPLAINED: Why we need to conserve water when it’s raining

THE gutters are flowing, the ground is sodden and roadways are filled with puddles but Ipswich residents should still be water wise.

Seqwater is warning recent and forecast rainfall in Ipswich and surrounding areas is not enough to make up for an unseasonably hot and dry winter and start to spring.

Even thought it's raining and there are no formal water restrictions in place, residents should still be watching their water usage to prepare for future drought.

Wivenhoe Dam is at below 70% capacity which means Seqwater's Drought Response Plan's drought readiness phase has already rolled out to delay the onset of formal water restrictions.

The phase is activated when the combined levels of major drinking water dams fall below 70%.

Seqwater spokesperson Mike Foster said if the community saved water now, potential formal water restrictions could be delayed.

"You probably noticed the weather across our region has been unusually hot and dry this winter and so far for spring. These conditions result in a higher demand for water and has seem our dam levels across the region decrease," he said.

"Water is a precious resource so it's important we start preparing for the possibility of drought.

"An unseasonably warm winter and seen has seen water consumption rise to the levels we normally only see in summer and with the weather only going to get warmer we're asking everyone to be more water wise."

Mr Foster said there were simple things the community could do to preserve water.

"There are some simple things we can all do that don't impact on our lifestyle but can make a big difference like watering lawns and gardens early in the morning and later afternoon, using a pool cover and checking leaks around the home," he said.

"We're still some time away from having to implement region-wide water restrictions. These are put into action when combine dam levels reach 50% capacity however it's important for all of us to be water wise now to reserve supplies and delay reaching that level.

"This phase is about getting all of us ready for the possibility of drought and encouraging water efficiency."

Cloudy conditions and isolated showers are forecast right through to Sunday.

Minister for Water Supply Mark Bailey said the drought readiness phase was about getting South East Queenslanders ready for the possibility, not the inevitability, of drought and encouraging people to be water wise at home and outside.

"One of the key lessons from the Millennium Drought was the importance of engaging with the community early," he said.

"By working with the community and carefully managing our precious water supplies we can help delay, and even potentially avoid, the need for mandatory water restrictions or new infrastructure."