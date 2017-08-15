EXPLAINED: Which Ipswich schools have EKKA day off

IPSWICH has its Show Day in May, yet many students across the city are getting a bonus day with a handful of schools choosing to close for the Brisbane Ekka Day show holiday.

While all schools in Ipswich will be open, three private schools will be closed for the Ekka Day holiday.

Ipswich Grammar School, Ipswich Girls' Grammar School and West Moreton Anglican College have all elected to close for the day.

All state schools such as Ipswich State High School and Bundamba Secondary College will be open as usual, and all Catholic schools will also remain open such as St Edmunds College and St Mary's College.

Director or Marketing and Community, Erin Sorrensen from Ipswich Grammar School said that the school has elected to give students the Ekka day off the same as it always has.

"A lot of our families live in the Western suburbs of Brisbane, and we just simply have maintained the observance of the holiday as we have in the past.

"The school will be closed for the day," she said.

West Moreton Anglican College will be open on Ekka Day, but only to staff and teachers, as it will be a student free day.

"A high proportion of our students are Brisbane-based so they can enjoy the day off with their families, " said Geoff McLay. "All staff will be on-site for the day, and teachers will be involved in a range of professional development activities."

"We operate on an extended-school day model, so our academic hours will be the same as the other schools, but arranged differently. For example, our school day starts at 8.25am, rather than the standard 9.00am, and we have the same number of student-free days as other Independent Schools," Mr McLay said.

Kristie Welsh, Director of Community Relations at Ipswich Girls' Grammar said that the school closes for both Ipswich and Ekka Show Days as part of its enterprise bargaining agreement with staff.

All schools will return to normal classes on Thursday.