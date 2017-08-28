EXPLAINED: When mayoral by-election signs must be removed

THE mayoral by-election may be over but there are still plenty of reminders around town.

When it comes to election signage Ipswich City Council makes the rules and the guidelines around election signage are strict.

The council's local laws clearly state election signage must removed within 14 days, after polling day.

And that's just one of the rules.

Failure to comply with the council's rules may result in fines.

Candidates in the Ipswich mayoral by-election are running out of time to remove their signage with September 2 marking 14 days since the election.

Before candidates can put election signs up around Ipswich they have to pay a bond of $630 per candidate.

That bond will be refunded at the end of the election period, after the candidate removes the election signs.

For each election sign that is not removed within the 14-day period, the candidate will lose $50, for each sign, out of that bond.

** You can report election signs to the council (after September 2) by calling the council on 3810 6666.

But residents who hate seeing election advertising shouldn't be too excited, signs will be going back up again soon as voters in division 7 prepare to head back to the polls.

The Electoral Commission Queensland is yet to announce a date for the upcoming by-election, however, the 12,000 residents in division 7 will likely head back to the polling booth in early to mid-November.