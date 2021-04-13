EXPLAINED: What will change when COVID restrictions end

Restrictions which have remained across Queensland after Brisbane’s three-day lockdown are set to ease within days. Here’s what will change.

Restrictions which have remained across Queensland after Brisbane’s three-day lockdown are set to ease within days. Here’s what will change.

Face mask requirements could soon be removed and visitors allowed back into hospitals and aged care facilities with Queensland on track to lift widespread COVID-19 restrictions within days.

Mandatory face masks indoors, limits on gatherings and a ban on visitors to hospitals, aged care and disability facilities have lingered since the state's three-day lockdown earlier this month.

On Wednesday Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said no community transmission following the Princess Alexandra Hospital cluster meant Queensland was on target to ease restrictions.

"We'll go back to where we were prior to these outbreaks," she said.

"The slow rollback has happened, we had the three day lockdown and then we had some restrictions in place for a further 14 days.

"At the end of the 14 days, assuming that we hadn't had any cases which has been the case, we would go back to where we were prior to the last outbreak."

Health and Ambulance Services Minister Yvette D’Ath and Dr Jeannette Young, Chief Health Officer give an update on COVID-19. PICTURE: Brad Fleet

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said the snap lockdown had allowed the state to manage the virus.

"If we are in a fortunate position to lift these restrictions on Thursday we will be back to having some of the lowest restrictions in the country," she said.

"We will be more open than most economies around the world and that helps business."

Dr Young said the death of an 80-year-old man in Brisbane on Monday was a reminder for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine when they are able to.



"Anyone who's 50 years of age or over and when they're offered the vaccine because they're in the relevant priority group they should be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine," she said.

Dr Young also encouraged people to continued to be tested so authorities could locate the first case before it spreads.

"We never know how it might get back into our community," she said.

RESTRICTIONS SET TO EASE

Dr Young has flagged the easing of restrictions on Thursday if the state continues to record no new community cases of COVID-19. Here's what is likely to change.

- Masks will not be mandatory indoors (except for airports), but you'll be encouraged to carry one and wear it on public transport or when social distancing is not possible

- Patrons of pubs and clubs will be permitted to stand indoors while eating or drinking

- You can have 50 people gather in homes, up from 30

- Visitors permitted to aged care, hospitals, disability care and correctional facilities.

- Dancing at nightclubs and indoor venues permitted

