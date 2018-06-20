EXPLAINED: New show cause notice, what happens now

IPSWICH residents face another nine days wait to find out the fate of the embattled council.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has issued Ipswich City Council with a new show cause notice, again asking elected officials why they should not be dismissed.

This is the second time councillors have been issued with such a notice and the same process will apply.

Councillors have been given until June 29 to respond to the new notice.

Should the councillors decide not to respond to this notice, Mr Hinchliffe can exercise his powers to dismiss the council, without further consultation.

If the councillors do respond, but the submission does not persuade the minister not to exercise his power, he can dismiss the council without further notice.

At the end of the show cause period, the Minister can recommend the Governor in Council dissolve the Local Government and appoint an interim administrator to act in place of the councillors until the conclusion of a fresh election.

An administrator could be one person or a small group of people, selected by the State Government.

The administrator/s would act in place of the councillors and normal processes of council officers preparing reports for councillors will continue, with the administrator/s acting as the decision makers.

There will be little impact, if any, on ratepayers, regarding basic services such as rubbish collection, dog registration and maintenance of public facilities.

The Minister may also decide not to exercise his power to dismiss the council, in which case it will be business as usual.

Key questions;

Should the council be dismissed;

Q. How soon can an interim administrator be appointed, and who can it be?

A. Should the Minister for Local Government decide to recommend dissolution of a Local Government, he or she would then proceed to the appointment of a 'suitable' administrator. It is Governor in Council who dissolves the Local Government and appoints an Interim Administrator.

Q. How soon will an election be held?

A. At a time determined by the Local Government Minister, when it is clear the Council is operating effectively.



If the council is not dismissed;

Q. In the case of the Minister deciding that the Ipswich City Council should not be dissolved, will it be 'business as usual' for the Council?

A. Yes, albeit with the elected Mayor standing aside from that role until corruption charges have been resolved.