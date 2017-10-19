EXPLAINED: How to re-sell, re-issue CMC tickets

HAVE a CMC Rocks ticket that's no longer needed or wanted?

Lucky ticket holders who got in and nabbed a pass before all 18,000 sold out online have two options if they want to make a CMC Rocks fan's day.

They can re-sell them through Moshtix or re-issue them to another person.

CMC Rocks tickets can only be used by the person whose name appears on the ticket. If the name on the ticket doesn't match the attendees photo ID they are at risk of being denied entry.

The Moshtix ticket resale facility allows those who can no longer attend an event the chance to offer their unwanted tickets up for resale to another person. The use of the resale facility at the discretion of the event organiser, and therefore may not be available for all events.

If the resale facility is unavailable ticket holders may be able to reissue the ticket instead.

To check if resales or reissues are available for tickets the original purchaser must login to their moshtix account.

While details of when a second round release of CMC Rocks tickets will happen are yet to be revealed, event organisers say more tickets may become available closer to the event.

Due to overwhelming demand, organisers will be launching an official ticket resale facility with Moshtix should current ticket holders decide they can no longer attend.

In the mean time, a CMC Rocks spokesperson warned those who turn up with on-sold tickets may be turned away from the event.

"We cannot guarantee entry to the festival unless tickets are purchased from Moshtix, which is the only authorised ticket seller for this event," the spokesperson said.