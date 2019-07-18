EXPLAINED: Council push for changes to your land valuations

A LACK of movement in the property market is behind a decision not to issue annual land valuations in the Somerset region.

Somerset Regional Council has called on the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy to provide revised land valuations each year.

The state department currently releases new figures every two to three years despite council paying for annual valuations.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the region experienced an overall increase of nine per cent when the latest land valuations were issued this year.

"While this increase was welcome news for property owners, it was actually calculated over a two-year period because the state hadn't provided valuations for the Somerset region since 2017," Cr Lehmann said.

"As a result, there were a few landholders out there seeing higher official valuation increases, including one of 88 per cent.

"Council has asked the Queensland Government to conduct annual valuations to help moderate changes and to provide landholders with up-to-date information about their land values.

"Council has actually reduced rates as a percentage of valuation in our main rating categories to manage the nine per cent average increase.

Valuer-General Neil Bray said the frequency of valuations was based on consultation with local governments and industry groups.

"If the Valuer-General determines there has been insufficient market movement in a local government area to warrant an annual valuation, the most current valuation will remain in effect until the next valuation is issued," he said.

"While land values are assessed annually, not every local government area is included in the annual program. For 2018, 18 of the 62 rateable local government areas were valued.

"There was insufficient market movement in the Somerset region to warrant issuing new valuations for 2018."