The Gatton Court House and Police Station. Photo Amy Lyne / Gatton Star
Crime

Expired Learner licence and a 'sore foot' ends in big fine

Ebony Graveur
by
25th Jun 2019 7:45 AM
A SORE foot influenced a Samantha Reston's choice to drive an unregistered vehicle without a licence.

She was charged with driving without a licence and driving an unregistered vehicle after police intercepted the Mitsubishi Challenger she had just parked on William St at 12.20pm on Monday, June 17.

She appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday. The police prosecutor told the court Reston's learner licence had expired in 2005 and registration for the vehicle had expired 15 days prior to the event.

Reston said to police when she was intercepted she 'drove to the supermarket because her friend had 'a sore foot'.

Reston pleaded guilty to both charges and was fined $600.

