Experts reveal AFL finals predictions

RICHMOND will win their second premiership in three years and Marcus Bontempelli will become the Bulldogs' latest Brownlow medalist - if our experts get it right.

Most of them, anyway. The Tigers and the Bont were the top two picks for premier and the Brownlow when we surveyed our footy writers and expert columnists, but the field for both is wide open going into one of the most open finals series in recent memory.

One even thinks Essendon can go all the way.

Who will claim the flag, the Norm Smith Medal, dominate the next month or spring the biggest surprise?

Scroll down to see all our experts' September tips. It's also a good time to prise open the time capsule from before Round 1 to see what we got right and wrong.

