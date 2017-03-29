Experts called in to secure Savages Crossing bridge

SPECIALISED bridge experts are being called in to repair the degrading timber girders on Savages Crossing Bridge at Fernvale.

Somerset Regional Council testing on the timber girders confirmed degradation t the connectors between the concrete deck and timber girders needed more than $71,000 worth of repair works.

Repairs and waterproofing work on the concrete surface was wrapped up last month, with a bill of $38,510 while the remaining specialised work comes with a bill of more than $33,000.

The decay will be treated by installing diffusing rods treated with scientific proven anti-decay product.

Timber Restorations Systems is the only company able to carry out the specialised work.

State Government funded 50% of the works to the total value of $60,000.