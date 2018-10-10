The major roads set to become nightmares

SOUTHEAST Queensland's major routes will be choked with traffic volumes beyond their capacity within a quarter of a century, disturbing new data reveals.

Analysis and traffic projections from a range of experts have highlighted a nightmare outlook - with the region's road network heading towards a gridlocked, concrete jungle similar to Los Angeles - unless bold steps are taken to solve the growing problem now.

Modelling of eight key roads, commissioned by the SEQ Council of Mayors, shows that all but one will be over capacity in the morning peak by 2031 and even that route - the Ipswich Motorway - will be "under stress".

A decade on, every route will be over capacity, with current levels of planning and investment failing to keep up with projected population growth and future demand.

The data has been revealed as part of News Queensland's Future SEQ series, which will explore the infrastructure opportunities and challenges the region faces, before developing an action plan. It will culminate in a major event on October 23.

"The initial findings of this work are daunting. Even if every planned and committed major infrastructure project slated for southeast Queensland were delivered, this still would not be enough to cater for the anticipated growth of our region," Brisbane Lord Mayor and SEQ Council of Mayors chairman Graham Quirk said.

Traffic pictured on the Bruce Highway at Elimbah. The Bruce Highway is one of eight major routes expected to have traffic beyond its capacity by 2043. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning

"If our governments continue with a 'business as usual' approach, all of the major corridors connecting the population areas within southeast Queensland will be well over capacity in 25 years time."

The corridors studied were: the Bruce Highway, Ipswich and Centenary Motorways, South Pine Rd, Old Cleveland Rd, the Pacific Motorway at Beenleigh and Coomera, and the Mt Lindesay Highway.

"High levels of road congestion are forecast in the 2031 network, showing that current planning and investment does not keep up with the projected population growth and future transport demand," the analysis by transport consultants SMEC said. "(And) in 2041, all road links across the region show significant congestion, particularly the Pacific Motorway, Mt Lindesay Highway and Centenary Highway."

It will lead to longer commutes, more delays, greater stop-start traffic and a rise in rear-end crashes, the research warns.

"These outcomes are expected to have negative impacts on the quality of life, economic growth and global competitiveness currently experienced in SEQ," the report said, highlighting the need for "viable high-quality alternative" modes of transport such as a faster rail network revealed on Monday.

Separate research by the state's only toll road operator Transurban predicts that by 2043, daily travel demand will spike 50 per cent on roads while congestion will double across the day and traffic speeds will drop 30 per cent.

Transurban Queensland group executive Sue Johnson said the region was "growing like crazy" and while some road improvements were planned, they were not enough.

"Even if we make these road improvements, in 25 years … your travel experience will be the same as what LA is today," she said. "So we need change and we need to do things differently. People are getting frustrated already with their … travel times."