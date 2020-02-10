'Please don’t do this’: Mum’s toilet cleaning hack warning

A woman’s 'secret' to keeping her toilet sparkling clean with zero effort has garnered a lot of attention — but experts are warning against it.

A mum has shared her unusual tip for keeping her toilet always clean and smelling nice - but not everyone is loving her hack.

The woman shared one of her best "little secrets" in a posting in the Mums Who Clean Facebook group, revealing she had used it for the past 14 years.

"(Put) dishwashing liquid in (the) toilet compartment and every flush is fresh clean smelly bubbles, and toilet always looks clean," she wrote.

However some mums warned that putting dishwashing liquid in your toilet system would only be harmful.

"It ruins your system anyway so don't do it," one person wrote, while another added: "Please don't do this - the rubber/seals in your toilet cistern can break down when anything else but water is used in there."

But just who is right here?

The mum shared the toilet cleaning hack she’s used for the past 14 years — but not everyone was loving it. Picture: Facebook/mumswhoclean

Master Plumbers CEO Peter Daly told news.com.au people shouldn't use products that were not specifically designed for use in a toilet system.

"Master Plumbers advises that it's safest to use cleaning products specifically designed for flush toilets," he said.

"People living outside built-up areas who are using septic tanks (rather than sewers) should ensure the product used is compatible with septic systems.

"We recommend that consumers always consider the environment when choosing cleaning products and its packaging."

Despite the warnings from other users, the mum defended her cleaning hack, writing that she had "been doing it for years no problems here and same toilet".

"I do a big squeeze about three days a week and this toilet is used all the time," she added.

Meanwhile, other mums pointed out that using dishwashing liquid in your toilet wasn't very environmentally friendly, stating vinegar was a much greener option.

Not everyone hated the idea, with some revealing they couldn't wait to try the cleaning hack.

"I tried it works real good," one person wrote. "Go easy on the detergent, think I squeezed a little to much - bubbles everywhere"

Another woman who has never cleaned her washing machines since buying it 15 years ago said this was the result after using three dishwashing tablets. Picture: Facebook/mumswhoclean.

WASHING MACHINE CLEANING HACK DIVIDES

It's not the first time in recent weeks that a cleaning hack has sparked debate.

Last month a woman explained how she used dishwasher tablets to rid her washing machine of any built-up dirt and mould often trapped inside the household item.

"This is only 5 minutes into the dishwater tablet hack," she wrote, adding, "I'm disgusted yet impressed."

Soon her post was flooded by hundreds of people keen to give it a go, describing the results as "gross but satisfying".

Another woman shared her results after trying the hack, with the image showing dirty water after her second rise. Picture: Facebook/mumswhoclean

However a dishwasher expert told news.com.au it is important to follow the manufacturer's guide as to how clean your washing machine.

"Each model and type of washing machine is built differently," Danielle Sukari, category manager at Appliances Online said.

"Some recommend not using concentrated bleaches, laundry pre-soakers/sanitisers, stain removers and hydrocarbon solvents (for example petrol and paint thinners), as they can cause damage to the surfaces (control panel and components of your washer)."

Instead Ms Sukari recommended either trying a hot wash with Epsom salts or following the "how to clean your washing machine" section in the machine's manual.