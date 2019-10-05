Expert tips: Who wins the grand final and why

THE countdown to the 2019 NRL grand final is on, with the Sydney Roosters and Canberra Raiders vying for premiership glory.

We've called in the experts to give their predictions for the clash, including the first try-scorer and Clive Churchill Medal winner.

James Tedesco will be heavily supported in the main markets. Picture: Brett Costello

BOO BAILEY

The Sunday Telegraph

Roosters by 16

First try-scorer: Joseph Manu

CC Medal: Luke Keary

Tipping the Roosters because I've run out of green paint.

DARYL BROHMAN

2GB

Roosters by 15

First try-scorer: Latrell Mitchell

CC Medal: James Tedesco

It's the best backline in the competition.

Luke Keary is aiming for consecutive Clive Churchill Medal wins. Picture: Dean Lewins

MICHAEL CARAYANNIS

The Sunday Telegraph

Roosters 24-4

First try-scorer: Joey Manu

CC Medal: Luke Keary

The Raiders have the attack to pile on the points but the Roosters have shown they can shut down any team.

PAUL CRAWLEY

The Daily Telegraph

Canberra by 4

First try-scorer: James Tedesco

CC Medal: Elliott Whitehead

Roosters are two from two against Raiders this year but I reckon in both games Canberra would have walked away thinking that was one that got away.

Josh Hodgson will be key to a Canberra victory. Picture: Bradley Kanaris

BOB FULTON

Immortal

Raiders 18-16

First try-scorer Jordan Rapana

Churchill Medal: Josh Hodgson

Ricky Stuart has done a sensational job to build this Raiders team. If they produce their best, they'll win a close one.

RAY HADLEY

2GB

Canberra 16-12

First try-scorer: Jack Wighton

CC Medal: Josh Papalii

The Roosters deserve to be favourites but I just get the feeling the Raiders have some momentum. Their English contingent have made a huge difference. They were outsiders in 1989 and sprung a surprise in the best grand final I've called, and history could repeat itself.

MATTY JOHNS

Fox League

Raiders 19-18

First Try-scorer: Jack Wighton

CC Medal: Josh Hodgson

This is going to be a grand final for the ages, but the Raiders defence will prove too good for the Roosters attack.

This pair will take stopping as first try-scorers. Picture: Dan Himbrechts

MEL McLAUGHLIN

Channel 7

Raiders 10-8

First try-scorer: Latrell Mitchell

CC Medal: James Tedesco

The Green Machine are a sentimental favourite - it's been 25 long years. Canberra legend Ricky Stuart seems to have them primed and ready.

STEVE MORTIMER

Canterbury League

Raiders 14 Roosters 12

First try-scorer: James Tedesco

CC Medal: John Bateman

Roosters favoured, but Raiders forwards to stand up to the Roosters pack for hooker Josh Hodgson to probe and set up Raiders tries.

JAMES PHELPS

The Sunday Telegraph

Roosters by 10

First try-scorer: Daniel Tupou

CC Medal: James Tedesco

The Roosters are red-hot favourites and deservedly so. The Raiders will struggle to score against one of the best defensive teams in NRL history.

Jordan Rapana can be Canberra’s X-factor. Picture: Lukas Coch

LARA PITT

Fox League

Roosters 24-8

First try-scorer: Daniel Tupou

CC Medal: Luke Keary

If the Roosters start this game the way they kicked off the 2018 grand final, they will be unstoppable.

DAVID RICCIO

The Sunday Telegraph

Raiders 18-16

First try-scorer: Latrell Mitchell

CC Medal: Josh Hodgson

Go back and have a look at what the difference was in the two games these two played earlier this season and you'll know exactly why the Raiders can spring the upset.

PHIL ROTHFIELD

The Sunday Telegraph

Roosters 19-12

First try-scorer: Latrell Mitchell

CC Medal: Boyd Cordner

Great halfbacks win grand finals. It's one area the Roosters have an advantage, with Cooper Cronk against Aidan Sezer.

TOM SANGSTER

SuperCoach

Roosters 26-6

First try-scorer: James Tedesco

CC Medal: James Tedesco

The Raiders are a tough team, but there is a clear class gap between these sides.

YVONNE SAMPSON

Fox League

Raiders 18-14

First try-scorer: Daniel Tupou

CC Medal: Jarrod Croker

Ricky Stuart has restored the Raiders' champion historical culture and with Papalii, Hodgson and Bateman all at the top of their game, hopefully it will be a Green Machine win.

NICK WALSHAW

The Sunday Telegraph

Roosters 24-6

First try-scorer: Joseph Manu

CC Medal: James Tedesco

They say a champion team beats a team of champions. But the Roosters? Um, they're both. And harder to beat than a Las Vegas poker machine.

NICK CAMPTON

The Daily Telegraph

Raiders 16-12

First tryscorer: Jarrod Croker

Clive Churchill medal: John Bateman

Canberra are big outsiders against a Sydney team in their second straight grand final? Sounds a lot like 1989 to me. It won't be easy, but the Raiders can do it.

TIM WILLIAMS

The Daily Telegraph

Raiders 12-10

First tryscorer: Jordan Rapana

Clive Churchill medal: John Bateman

Glory will return to the nation's captail for the first time in 25 years. The boot of Jarrod Croker will win the game for the Raiders.