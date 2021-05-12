Expert slams ‘dangerous’ cleaning tip

A video of a woman cleaning a hidden part of a clothes dryer has gone viral - but an expert has warned against doing the same.

The TikTok clip, which has amassed half a million views, shows a woman dubbed "queen of cleaning" unscrewing the front part of her dryer to clean a secret filter.

"I remove the screws to make my life easier and look at that," she says about the mountainous gunk.

She then attaches a hose-like suction to the end of her vacuum to suck up all the dirt, before spraying the rest of the dryer with a disinfectant to remove any excess grime.

However Colin Jones, category expert at Appliances Online Australia, has warned against her tactic.

"Even with older models we would recommend not unscrewing panels, as it could be dangerous, due to exposed wiring," Mr Jones told news.com.au

A video of a woman cleaning a gross part of a dryer has gone viral. Picture: TikTok/vaneamaro91

"It's important to note that most products will have a two to three years warranty, which covers you for all parts and labour," he added, stressing the moment you attempt to repair or unscrew parts of a product yourself, it would void the manufacturer warranty.

Mr Jones said the best way to keep your dryer functioning at its best is to clean the accessible filter after every use regardless of how much lint has been collected, as it could lead to a potential fire hazard.

However, Appliances Online Australia recommend not unscrewing panels, as it could be dangerous, due to exposed wiring. Picture: TikTok/vaneamaro91

Instead, the expert advises removing the filter, washing it under a running tap to remove any build-up of fine lint and giving your dryer a wipe down. Picture: TikTok/vaneamaro91

"Clogged vents, ducts, and filters are the primary causes of dryer fires. Usually, this is a result of a build-up of lint, but can certainly be caused by an accumulation of dirt, grass, or anything else that remains after the washing process."

He advised the best way to clean the filter is to remove any fine build-up of lint and wash it out.

"A general clean for your dyer should involve removing the filter, washing it under a running tap to remove any build-up of fine lint and giving your dryer a wipe down."

He explained that cleaning of these filters provides better air flow, which enables the dryer to operate more efficiently, preventing any overheating.

Originally published as Expert slams 'dangerous' cleaning tip

It shows her unscrewing the part where the filter resides, however an expert has warned against it, labelling it as ‘dangerous’. Picture: TikTok/vaneamaro91

It shows her removing the filter to clean the built up grime. Picture: TikTok/vaneamaro91