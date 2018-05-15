New carpark will be overflowing as soon as it opens: Expert

The number of parking spaces at Springfield Central station will double but a public transport expert says they will be filled within a day of opening.

State Labor MP for Jordan Charis Mullen revealed on Monday a vacant block southeast of Springfield Central station was the ­preferred site for a multistorey 650-space carpark, The Springfield News reports.

Surveyors inspected the site last week but Ms Mullen did not specify start and finish dates for the build.

The $44 million park 'n' ride would boost parking from 500 spaces to 1100.

But Rail Back On Track co-ordinator Robert Dow said it would not stop cars overflowing onto median strips and footpaths.

"I can guarantee, as soon as the new carpark is finished it will be full the day after," Mr Dow said.

He said parking at the end of the line station had been inadequate since it opened in December 2013 with 200 parks.

Mr Dow said Queensland Rail trains could seat about 1000 passengers, and ­providing parking for "only one train full" was not an adequate solution.

"That's the problem in a nutshell," he said.

"Either we turn the whole suburb into a parking lot or we be a little more sensible and provide better access to active transport - protected bicycle and pedestrians pathways - and better feeder buses," Mr Dow said.

He said the bus network to Springfield Central station was unchanged since it opened, despite the surge in population.

He believed improvements in bus reliability, frequency and route design would be a better solution than increased parking.

TransLink confirmed the station was served by 10 buses per hour on weekdays and six buses every hour on weekends.

Further along the line, Springfield Station has no bus stop. TransLink confirmed in November it would continue to look at the feasibility and benefits of building a bus stop.

"There is always a limit to how many cars you can fit into a carpark, but if bikeways are made safe, pedestrian infrastructure is in place and buses can be relied upon, then we can get more people to work on time," Mr Dow said.