'SNAKENADO': Expert reveals how rain effects snake activity

SNAKE catchers in Ipswich have relocated close to four times as many Brown snakes compared to this time last year - and the rain could be encouraging them to come out of hiding.

A breeding pair was found at a home at Warrill View last Thursday while another was removed form a home at Plainland moments later.

Ipswich Snake Catchers 24/7 owner Brandon Wilkinson has been called to remove close to 60 snakes, of which 20 were Brown snakes, from homes in Ipswich, Lockyer and Somerset regions since snake season started last month.

This time last year, there had only been five Brown snake reports for the season.

"It's been the busiest start to the season we've ever had," Mr Wilkinson said.

"It doesn't necessarily mean there is an overpopulation of snakes, it's just the season for it and we had a fairly warm winter as well."

Ipswich Snake Catchers 24/7 owner Brandon Wilkinson relocated two Brown snakes from a home at Warrill View. Contributed

Mr Wilkinson said snakes were more likely to emerge from hiding and venture closer to homes during times of high rain activity.

"When there is a low pressure system, it drives snakes into overdrive, breeding goes absolutely crazy when low pressure systems come through," he said.

"They are more likely to come into houses to escape the elements because any holes they are in will get flooded and snakes can't breathe under water.

Snake catchers typically re-located snakes to the nearest suitable habitat from where they are caught.

Mr Wilkinson said it was timely reminder people should stay as still as possible in confronted with dangerous snake.

"Snakes are agitated when you are moving, when you are a fairly large threat. When you stand still you are not perceived as a threat.

Ipswich Snake Catchers 24/7 owner Brandon Wilkinson relocated two Brown snakes from a home at Warrill View. Contributed

"They are interested in getting to safety.

"It's quite a scary thing to do, to stand still when a highly venomous snake is coming towards you."

He said anyone who sees a snake should try to keep it in sight and call an expert.