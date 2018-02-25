Expert asks for more dump data

CLOSER DETAIL: A map showing the development area, the species found with the property boundaries and the nearby Six Mile Creek catchment where BMI plans to drain treated water from the disused mining void before filling it with non-putrescible waste.

A FORMER head of a state environmental protection agency has slammed the BMI's Group's proposal to establish a new landfill at New Chum and said the application does not include enough information to be appropriately assessed.

Dr Bill Freeland is a born and bred Ipswich man and the former chair of the independent Northern Territory Environmental Authority.

He has PhDs from the universities of Chigaco and Michigan, has worked as a senior wildlife researcher and spent nine years working as an environmental consultant.

He examined the water quality data submitted with BMI's application and said there simply wasn't enough information for council officers and the State Government to accurately assess the potential environmental impacts associated with the application.

BMI proposes to fill a disused mining void with largely construction and demolition waste, including waste brought in from New South Wales.

Before the void can be filled, it must be drained of water.

That water will be drained into the nearby Six Mile Creek, according to documents submitted with the application.

As part of its application to Ipswich City Council, BMI submitted water quality data.

Dr Freeland said that data was from a single sample taken on one day.

"There is not enough information for the council to assess this application," Dr Freeland said.

"They've gone out on one day and collected samples, that's not enough. Those results will change throughout the year depending on rain and other factors.

"Basically, you can't just go out one day, take samples and say that's it - it's just nonsense."

Dr Freeland believes the application was lodged prematurely.

He said an appropriate application would include samples taken over a period of 12 to 18 months.

And he said the results of that long-term testing should be publicly available.

"The role of planning approval is to determine the ecological sustainability of a proposal," he said.

"It is not to provide in-principle endorsement on the basis of having made uniformed assumptions about the project.

"It is not possible to determine the ecological sustainability of the project with the information provided.

"The submission of the project is premature."

BMI was contacted at noon on Thursday and asked to respond to questions regarding water quality.

Those questions included;

Will BMI intends carry out more testing?

Can you explain the treatment process for the water and why it wasn't included in the application?

Can you assure residents the water quality of Six Mile Creek will not be negatively impacted?

BMI was also invited to provide additional information regarding proposed land clearing and the removal of native animals including koalas from the development area.

The company did not respond by deadline.