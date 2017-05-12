Experiment blues rockers all fired up for year ahead

THEY might look like a typical band of 20-somethings, but Fire and Whistle Theory are already on their way to becoming Ipswich's next hometown treasure

The self-identifying 'blues-rock' band headlined Artbeat in Studio 188 last weekend, drawing in audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Upon close inspection, it is easy to see why they appeal to a larger audience, as three of the band members are song writers of different styles.

This gives their music a flexibility that can be appreciated by classic-rock and indie-rock fans alike.

Despite citing Nirvana and Birds of Tokyo as influences on the band's Facebook page, many of their songs have a relaxed and experimental late-60s sound.

Singer Tom Greenwood said the band is motivated by a drive to entertain others, rather than fame or money.

"When we write songs, we either make people want to dance, or make people want to sing along.”

"When you get that reaction, and people enjoy your music, there's no better feeling,” Tom said.

Fire and Whistle Theory was formed in early 2014, after Jordan Locke approached Keith Vogel, a former friend and guitar teacher, with a song he had written.

Keith and Jordan agreed to form a band, soon recruiting a singer, drummer, and bassist to play gigs in local venues like the Metro and Studio 188.

Rhythm guitarist Jordan Locke said it was difficult to get noticed initially, due to a shortage of bars and clubs in Ipswich.

"People go to see the show and that's it, there's no other social aspect. So it's hard to get noticed by casuals and people who haven't heard of us yet,” Jordan said.

Fire and Whistle Theory have since found success performing at a variety of festivals and concerts, and plan to expand their fanbase this year.

Their plan for 2017 is to produce more songs, along with develop a website and a series of music videos for their current tracks.

With a new manager, and a Youtube channel to showcase their songs, the band has taken to the internet to establish a greater presence.

"We want to go on an East coast tour, and get on as many festival line-ups as we can,” Mr Locke said.

Catch Fire and Whistle Theory on Spotify, Soundcloud, or Youtube.