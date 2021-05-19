Menu
News

Experienced art professional to lead Somerset gallery

Ali Kuchel
19th May 2021 1:00 PM
An experienced arts professional will help continue the growth and future of the Somerset's iconic gallery - The Condensery.

Rachel Arndt, who has years of experience in galleries and museums in Queensland and New South Wales, has taken up residence at the award-winning The Condensery - Somerset Regional Art Gallery in Toogoolawah.

Rachel Arndt was recently appointed by Somerset Regional Council as the Gallery Curator to build the profile of the council managed facility.

Ms Arndt has more than 15 years' experience in the visual arts sector and has a Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Visual Arts Honours and a Master of Arts Administration.

Rachel Arndt was recently appointed by Somerset Regional Council as the Gallery Curator to build the profile of The Condensery - Somerset Regional Art Gallery in Toogoolawah. PHOTO: Somerset Regional Council

 

"I strongly believe that public art galleries, such as The Condensery play a vital role in community life, fostering engagement with culture, ideas and art and bringing vitality and wellbeing to everyday life," Ms Arndt said.

"I see immense potential for The Condensery to play a central role in the cultural life of residents and visitors to the Somerset region, offering a dynamic suite of exhibitions and programs that engage and enrich.

"I look forward to drawing on my networks and experience in exhibitions, touring and arts development to bring new artists and ideas to the region and to highlight the strong local artistic community contributions."

During her career, Ms Arndt has held roles in visual arts programming, acquisitions, collections management, policy and grants management, and touring in Australia and internationally.

Prior to taking up the role of Gallery Curator at The Condensery she held multiple roles at Museums and Galleries of NSW, including Acting CEO, Senior Manager, Museum and Gallery Programs and Gallery Programs and Touring Exhibitions Manager and spent five years working in London at the Hayward Gallery.

Ms Arndt will be based at the gallery at 29 Factory Road, Toogoolawah full-time.

 

Originally published as Experienced art professional appointed to lead The Condensery

