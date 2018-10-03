Dinning in the dark to shed new light on life without sight

Ian Brown and John Willims from the United Tradesmen's Lodge with Scott Young from Guide Dogs Queensland.

EXPERIENCE what it is like to live without your sight by attending a blindfolded fundraising dinner in Ipswich this month.

The United Tradesmen's Lodge will be hosting their fifth Dining in the Dark night at the Ipswich Reception Centre on October 13, with all proceeds being donated to Guide Dogs Queensland.

The money will provide assistance for services like guide dog mobility, occupational therapy, orientation and mobility, as well as counselling to Queenslanders with low or no vision.

Ian Brown from the Tradesmen's Lodge Number 12 said the event was aimed to give people an understanding of how hard life can be with no vision.

"Having your sight is something that most of us take for granted," he said.

"By dining in the dark, you get to experience something that many people live with every day."

IN TRAINING: Ian Brown from the United Tradesmen's Lodge is encouraging residents to sign up for Dining in the Dark. Contributed

The idea for the event came from a similar night which was hosted in London many years ago.

"We had this guy at the lodge and his stepmother was blind. His father, who was still in England, hosted the dining in the dark event with his lodge," Mr Brown said.

"People were blindfolded and escorted to their table where they would have conversations, eat and even have to go to the bathroom with no sight.

"Our event is different in the fact that you get seated at the table, see what is on your plate, and then you are blindfolded.

"We get to see people trying to eat their food, and when someone is trying to eat lots of peas, it can be a little funny."

Guests who arrive at the the dinner a little early will also have the chance to meet some adorable guide dog puppies in training and even try their hand manoeuvring around a obstacle course blindfolded with the dog.

Be there at 5pm to complete the obstacle course, with dinner to follow at 7pm. Tickets are $40 each, and includes a two course dinner, auction and raffles.

For more details, or to book, phone Ian Brown on 0431 034 852, Jim Williams on 0428 874 911, or email unitedtradesmenssecretary @gmail.com.