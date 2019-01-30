Menu
The Workshops Rail Museum will be hosting their Prohibition Party on Saturday, February 9. Ben Boyd, Kylie O'Toole, David Hampton and Tahlei O'Dea.
Experience the Roaring Twenties at makeshift speakeasy

Ashleigh Howarth
30th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
DUST off your vintage clothing and join the underground world of the Roaring Twenties at the upcoming Prohibition Party at The Workshops Rail Museum.

Gangsters, mobsters, flappers and those who don't need an excuse to party, are invited to take a trip back in time to an era which was renowned for the birth of speakeasies, jazz music and a radical change in dancing and dress styles.

Bootleggers set up speakeasies (illegal drinking spots) after the ratification of the 18th Amendment to the US Constitution which banned the manufacture, transportation and sale of liquor.

On Saturday, February 9, The Workshops Rail Museum will be transformed into a speakeasy where bartenders will be serving up authentic 1920s inspired cocktails, including bee's knees (gin, lemon juice and honey) and gimlets (gin and lemon juice, served straight on the rocks).

Pump Yard will also be in attendance where they will be selling their own "backyard brews".

 

TURN BACK TIME: Kylie O'Toole and David Hampton at the Workshops Rail Museum.
The night will feature live entertainment, gaming tables, where you can try your hand at a game of poker or blackjack and swing dancing.

The party is being held as a send off for the museum's current exhibition, Underworld: Mugshots from the Roaring Twenties, which closes on February 24.

Workshops Rail Museum exhibition manager Richelle McClymont said a similar event was held when the exhibition opened, with roughly 200 people in attendance.

"The first party was such an amazing success. We had such a great time," she said.

"We thought this was a perfect event for Ipswich, and we wanted to do it again. The night is all about getting dressed up, having a couple of drinks, seeing the exhibition, and stepping back in time."

The 1920s is also a significant part of history for the workshops.

"The Workshops were in its heyday in the 1920s and 30s," she said.

"It's sort of using that history and story of the site to really activate the space we have."

The Prohibition Party is an 18 plus event and will be held from 6-9pm. Tickets are $21 each and include a drink on arrival and canapes. Tickets are limited, so secure yours online at workshops.qm.qld.gov.au.

 

Tahlei O'Dea and Ben Boyd.
