Experience our living history as classic Ipswich homes open there doors

16th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
VIEWING: Booval House is among historical Ipswich homes that will be open to the public.
VIEWING: Booval House is among historical Ipswich homes that will be open to the public.

ONE event that gets the Ipswich community excited each time is the National Trust's "Great Houses of Ipswich” weekend tours. The 2017 line-up of Great Houses that will please everyone, from the most fastidious heritage enthusiast to the lover of divine decor and luscious interiors will be held over the Mother's Day weekend.

It is a great opportunity to get out with your family and treat mum to a special day whilst appreciating the nostalgic beauty of some of Ipswich's most admired residences. As you tour around these homes you will be able to experience the unmistakable grandeur of Booval House, a rare example of Queensland Georgian architecture built in the 1850s immaculately restored and furnished in period style with all the detailed trimmings.

The day will run from 10am to 4pm, allowing enough time to savour the many grand rooms and glorious spread of gardens and outbuildings, including a summer house built in authentic pre-Victorian style. A perfect place to pause for coffee. The gracious owners will be entertaining visitors with stories of Booval House past and secrets they've uncovered during their extensive restorations, and Greg 'Jacko' Lyons, founder of Lost Ipswich will add his touch twith a special presentation in the chapel.

Two incredible residences in the Grammar School precinct will also be open for our visitors, each with their own journeys of restoration to explore.

Knockmoyra, a stately family residence, is deceiving to her true material age. Believed to be built in the 1880s, her bricks show fingerprints of the past, giving clues that her materials are sourced from a much older building of early inner city Ipswich.

The patient owners salvaged this residence from a history as residential flats, reinstating veranda spaces and restoring forgotten details more than 30 years, often reusing authentic materials from other forgotten buildings. A beautiful, authentic property where pausing on the veranda spaces to take in the inner city and Grammar ambience is a must.

For those who are enraptured by 'modern classic' magazine worthy interiors laid beautifully over the bones of a Brockwell-Gill residence, is Pen Y Llechwedd. In a precinct of high quality properties of distinction, Pen Y Llechwedd was built by Mayor Fredrick Golbey for his daughter and son in law in the early part of the 20th Century.

This property is an evolutionary beauty, with one foot firmly planted in her original federation design era, allowed to sympathetically evolve with beautiful additions from the next.

Architecturally significant features lovingly retained, Pen Y Llechward is a vision in clean white trim, pressed metal ceilings, pale blue silk curtains, Iceberg roses and trickling water features. This one definitely tugs on the heart strings.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  booval house georgian architecture lost ipswich mother's day whatson

Experience our living history as classic Ipswich homes open there doors

VIEWING: Booval House is among historical Ipswich homes that will be open to the public.

