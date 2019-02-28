Experience opera on the big screen

GREAT OPERA: Ermonela Jaho as Violetta Valéry and Charles Castronovo as Alfredo Germont in the opera La traviata.

THE Royal Opera House is broadcasting one of the most beloved operas to a cinema across the country, leaving Australian opera fans in for a real treat.

World renowned composer Verdi's La Traviata brings opera fans a whirlwind of romance and heartbreak.

Local opera lovers should head down to the Indooroopilly Event Cinemas on March 16, 17 and 20 for this world class opera experience.

Set in three acts, Verdi's La Traviata follows the love story of Violetta and Alfredo, ending in a heart-breaking betrayal and a reconciliation that comes too late.

One of the most popular operas ever, it features exceptional examples of Italian opera's tunefulness and immediate lyrical appeal, including the famous Brindisi and the virtuoso aria Sempre libera.

With morning tea included tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for concessions and $102 for a multi-pass to six titles for further showings which will come out this year.

This performance is a part of the Royal Opera House's celebration of 10 years of cinema broadcasting and selling over a million tickets in the 2017/18 season.