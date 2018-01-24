'Experience military training and have fun': Cadets want you

SKILLS FOR LIFE: Australian Army Cadets (from left) Zac Watkins, Jacob Snodgrass, Peter Farrell and Lachlan Pye at the 127 ACU, Ipswich.

SKILLS FOR LIFE: Australian Army Cadets (from left) Zac Watkins, Jacob Snodgrass, Peter Farrell and Lachlan Pye at the 127 ACU, Ipswich. David Nielsen

SERGEANT Robert Lewis from the Australian Army Cadets is encouraging anyone who is interested in joining the Ipswich branch to come along to their upcoming recruit information nights.

The 127 Army Cadets Unit (ACU) will welcome the public at the Army Reserve Depot located on Milford Street, Ipswich, on Tuesday, January 30 and Tuesday, February 6.

Kids aged between 13 and 17 are welcome to join, where they will have the opportunity to learn lots of life skills and partake in a wide array of fun activities.

"127 ACU aims to provide a robust program that is challenging and safe while building self-confidence and resilience through a positive Army cadet experience," Sgt Lewis said.

"Our program provides young men and women the opportunity to experience military like training while having fun and enjoying themselves.

"Some of the activities that the cadet unit conduct are - physical training and sports, bushcraft and field skills, navigation and radio communications, as well as ceremonial and Army customs and traditions.

"On top of this, the program provides cadets an opportunity to build on their leadership skills through training to become a junior and senior leader.

"More than 20 of our cadets participated in the leadership development training over the Christmas break and will return to the cadet unit in junior and senior leadership positions in 2018."

The 127 ACU is run by a number of dedicated volunteer staff members, many of whom have previously been through cadets and participated in leadership training or were previous members of the Australian Defence Force.

"Staff are required to obtain working with children checks prior to volunteering and undertake a basic youth development training course," Sgt Lewis said.

"The cadet unit is extremely fortunate as it has a close link with the local Army Reserve unit who are on the odd occasion able to provide Army personnel for extra Army experience."

The Australian Army Cadets provide uniforms, packs, tents, webbing, water, bottles and a few other items to ensure the cadets have everything they need.

All parents who are interested in attending must bring photo ID for entry onto the base.