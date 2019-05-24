Menu
Ipswich's successful Open pennants golf team.
Golf

Experience makes difference in Ipswich golfing success

24th May 2019 9:58 AM

GOLF: Ipswich City Golf Club (formerly Ipswich Golf Club) have won the pennant in both the Senior and Open divisions after only their second year in the competition.

Adam Gemmell, captain of the Division 2 Open team and selector, was approached by Darling Downs District Golf Association (D.D.D.G.A.) president Barry Volt in 2018 and asked to strengthen the pennant competition with teams in the Open and Senior divisions.

In their first year, Ipswich's Open team joined the Division 1 teams from Darling Downs in 2018 where they travelled as far as Goondiwindi to play in the seven-a-side match play competition.

Although they had a strong line-up with former state representatives Gemmell, Chris Fraser and Marty Manning in the team, they ended the season at the bottom of the ladder and were relegated to Division 2 this year.

This season, with only one loss from the six rounds, Ipswich was ahead on wins and gained the advantage of a home ground final.

The overall team win with five match wins, one halved match, and one loss against a strong Gatton team puts Ipswich into Division 1 again next year.

The Ipswich Senior pennants team.
The Senior team also ended the 2018 season out of the finals. They started this year's campaign with a loss to Gatton.

That was the only loss for the season and Ipswich ended the season on top, also with a home ground final.

The final against Toowoomba City was well attended with many Toowoomba and Ipswich supporters.

The final result of three wins, one loss and one halved match in the five-a-side team was a great result for Ipswich.

Golf representative Rod Daniels said the course was in excellent condition, with arguably the best greens in South-East Queensland.

The Moreton District Golf Association pennant season commences in August.

The Division 1 competition will be strengthened by the inclusion of Gatton Golf Club.

