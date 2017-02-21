Yamanto markets still going strong

HOLDING THEIR OWN: Yamanto Country Market owner Eddie Habchi and staff member Maddison Davies with a tray of new season mangoes.

THE hot weather takes its toll on our fruit and vegetables, that is according to Bill Avgoustakis, co-owner of Yamanto Country Market.

The extended heat and high temperatures have affected a range of produce, pushing prices up.

"Lettuce, cauliflower, tomatoes and zucchinis are just some of the produce affected by this severe heat.

"We do get some cheaper priced items in from time to time but generally supply is down so prices go up," Mr Avgoustakis said.

Stone fruit and grapes are still going and are running later in the season with some good quality produce still available.

"Mangoes have come to their end for another summer but watermelon is going well and probably around for another month.

"It is now fruit season as we move towards winter. We are seeing apples and pears going well. Applethorpe and the surrounding district have not been affected by hail so I would expect no issues with supply."

Yamanto Country Market seeks out the best produce and a sensible price and say that local produce is still holding its own, including produce from the Darling Downs and the Lockyer Valley.

Yamanto Country Market co-owner Eddie Habchi and Mr Avgoustakis keep weekly specials through the newspaper and on Facebook.

Mr Avgoustakis has 29 years experience in the fruit and vegetable industry working in major supermarket chains, managing the department.

"I was 15 when I started out at Safeway as a casual then I became a full-time staff member," he said.

"I had 17 years in supermarket management and worked in the wholesale side of the industry as well."

Mr Habchi also has more than 29 years experience owning five businesses before this one. He started many from scratch and built them into strong businesses.

He has a passion for the markets and looks in every box to ensure quality. "Eddie will check each box carefully and will send it back if it is not good quality. The customer gets good products at a good price," Mr Avgoustakis said.

"We have a significant range of yoghurts and cheese in store. We have sourced a good range and our range of cheese will go well with some fresh fruit to take to a party or for a treat at home. The yoghurts are proving popular and we have a good range of flavours. Our customers love it."

The markets now feature a cold-press juice machine.

Mr Avgoustakis said customer numbers were increasing, he believed due to the significant residential growth around the area.

"We must be doing something right," he said.