Experience colours, sounds and tastes from across the globe

Pat and Hedy Keogh preview Ipswich Multicultural Project's 100th international cafe event to be held on March 14.

LOVERS of food and music are in for a treat this month when the founders of Ipswich Multicultural Projects hold a community celebration to mark the 100th get-together for its popular International Cafe.

Pat and Hedy Keogh have planned a day of fun to mark the milestone on March 14, including an array of colourful and traditional outfits, singing, dancing and music to honour the different cultures found in Ipswich.

Guests will also have the opportunity to taste cuisines from across the world with a two course meal also being dished up.

Mr Keogh, who is Irish, and his Armenian wife, founded IMP when they moved to Ipswich roughly 27 years ago.

They hosted the first International Cafe on June 23, 2007 as a way for people to connect and share the customs of their native homeland with others.

“We have had different themed cafe events, like Italian, German, Welsh, Irish, Middle East and more,” Mr Keogh said.

“We work with local artists and feature cultures that are actually found here in the local area.”

Multiculturalism is very important to the couple, who met while attending a computer course in Sydney.

“We didn’t get a job, but we got each other,” Mr Keogh laughed.

During their marriage the couple have enjoyed learning about each other’s heritage, and have equally enjoyed opening up their home to welcome new friends to the cafe.

Mrs Keogh said it was vital people from all different walks of life got along.

”It’s important to get along with everybody in the world. People are fighting all the time, but they all want the same thing, and that is to be happy, have a house and have kids that can grow up and be happy,” she said.

“I think we are so lucky here (in Australia) and we have got to appreciate it, rather than taking it for granted.”

The celebration will be held on Saturday, March 14 from 5.30-9pm at 18 Salisbury Rd, Ipswich.

Entry is $15 per person for IMP members, or $20 for non-members. Children under 10 are free.

Entry includes your meal, but guests will need to bring their own drinks.

To book, phone 0414 703 842.