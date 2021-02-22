Expensive joy ride adds to woman’s jail time

A WOMAN who jumped into her friend’s car and drove off later crashed, causing $11,000 in damage.

When Kelly Waymouth-Rigby appeared from jail via video-link for sentence at Ipswich Magistrates Court, the result was more jail time added to her existing sentence.

Kelly Ann Waymouth-Rigby, 26, from Nerang, pleaded guilty to more than a dozen charges including car stealing; driving when disqualified; driving when under the influence; two counts of dangerous driving; four counts of stealing; two counts of unlawful possession of controlled drugs; two counts of being in possession of dangerous drugs; and possession of drug utensil.

Many of the offences occurred in July and August in the Ipswich area when she was subject to parole orders for previous offences.

The court heard she had a growing criminal history for robbery, stealing, attempted burglary and for attempting to take a prohibited item into a jail.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said Waymouth-Rigby was now in jail serving a sentence for other crimes with a full-time release date of March 2023.

She has spent 193 days in custody.

Sgt Molinaro said Waymouth-Rigby caused in excess of $11,000 damage to a car and put other people’s lives at risk with her dangerous driving while under the influence at Redbank on August 10, 2020.

The court heard Waymouth-Rigby was being followed by police when she drove through two red lights.

Police were forced to used stingers to deflate the vehicle’s tyres, but she continued to drive at speed before colliding with another car.

Magistrate David Shepherd sentenced Waymouth-Rigby to 12 months jail for unlawful use of the car; 12 months jail for dangerous driving; four months jail for possession of dangerous drugs on July 31; three months jail for driving UIL; and three months jail for the four charges of stealing fuel.

She will be eligible for parole after serving one year.