The road is not blocked but motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible. Shannon Newley

Drivers should avoid Brisbane Rd near the intersection with Montauban St at East Ipswich after a traffic crash late this afternoon.

Emergency services are on the scene of the car and motorbike collision and police are directing traffic.

