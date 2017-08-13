Expect more fire and passion at second QT debate

ELECTION forums can be a little bland at times.

Candidates get up and rattle off well-rehearsed policies, crowds silently nod or shake their heads and a couple of people in the back will take the opportunity to catch up on some sleep.

That certainly wasn't the case at the QT's election forum at Pig Whistle at Redbank Plains on Thursday night.

And we're expecting more the of same fire and passion from both our mayoral candidates and our audience on Tuesday for our second forum.

There's a reason this election elicits such emotion. For the first time in a long time there isn't a contender who can't be beaten.

That's why you need to be as informed as you can be when you head to the polls on August 19.

And that's where this forum comes in to play.

While the candidates get a few minutes at the top to tell us their message, the rest of the evening consists of questions devised by the QT and its readers and questions from the floor. The candidates do not get the questions in advance so they have to think on their feet.

We will have fresh questions so even if you attended Thursday's forum, there will be new information for you at this one.

Tuesday's forum is at Springfield USQ Campus Auditorium at 37 Sinnathamby Boulevard, Springfield Central, 6.30pm sharp.

If you have a question email it to shannon.newley@qt.com.au before noon Tuesday.

If you can't make it to a forum, catch it live on Tuesday at; www.qt.com.au, https://livestream.com/ accounts/5563062/events /7641113 or https://www.facebook. com/phoenix mediahub/, on Phoenix Radio Australia at www.phoenixradio.com.au or via tunein Radio App and searching for Phoenix Radio Online, Brisbane Youth Radio on DAB+ Digital Radio, Switch 1197am and Valley FM 959.