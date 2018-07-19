Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Expect fire, smoke this weekend

Helen Spelitis
by
19th Jul 2018 7:00 AM

SIX hundred acres of land will be set alight this weekend as part of a major training and testing operation.

Close to 100 firefighters from about 20 rural fire brigades will roll into Gatton for the one-day training exercise on Saturday.

The major burning operation will take place in the area surrounding Fordsdale, south of Gatton.

Ripley Station's acting bush fire safety officer Jamie Reside said residents should expect to see smoke in the area, along with a lot of trucks.

"We will be conducting drills and skills for incident management," Officer Reside said.

"There will be a lot of vehicles in the area and we will be putting some of the prototype vehicles to the test."

The exercise will take place this Saturday, between 8am and 4pm.

Crews will stay overnight to watch over the 600 acre area to be burned.

firefighting gatton qfes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    STINK SQUAD: Specialist taskforce launches in Ipswich

    premium_icon STINK SQUAD: Specialist taskforce launches in Ipswich

    News REVOLTING smells plaguing Ipswich residents will be dealt with under a State Government crackdown, launched today, following a telephone survey.

    'Don't funnel waste levy cash into govt coffers': Council

    premium_icon 'Don't funnel waste levy cash into govt coffers': Council

    Politics The council supports most government measures to combat waste issues

    Parents out of pocket in childcare glitch

    premium_icon Parents out of pocket in childcare glitch

    Parenting Thousands lose out in the first week of the new childcare subsidy.

    Frosty start for Ipswich ahead of warm change

    Frosty start for Ipswich ahead of warm change

    Weather A warm change is on the way

    Local Partners