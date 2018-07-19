Expect fire, smoke this weekend

SIX hundred acres of land will be set alight this weekend as part of a major training and testing operation.

Close to 100 firefighters from about 20 rural fire brigades will roll into Gatton for the one-day training exercise on Saturday.

The major burning operation will take place in the area surrounding Fordsdale, south of Gatton.

Ripley Station's acting bush fire safety officer Jamie Reside said residents should expect to see smoke in the area, along with a lot of trucks.

"We will be conducting drills and skills for incident management," Officer Reside said.

"There will be a lot of vehicles in the area and we will be putting some of the prototype vehicles to the test."

The exercise will take place this Saturday, between 8am and 4pm.

Crews will stay overnight to watch over the 600 acre area to be burned.