Expect detours at overpass with 'bridge to be jacked up'

THE lifespan of Aberdare St overpass at Dinmore will be extended with $1.5million of repair works to start next month.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said bridge rehabilitation works would be undertaken at night to minimise disruptions to motorists.

"The bridge will be jacked up to allow for bearing rectification works to maximise the lifespan of the bridge," they said.

Work will be from Sunday to Thursday, 7pm-5am.

Brisbane-bound traffic will be detoured on Friday, September 15, and Warwick-bound, Sunday, September 24, between 7pm-5am.

Go to qldtraffic.qld.gov.au or call 13 19 40.