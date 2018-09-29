Expect delays as 600 trucks join memorial convoy

The Lights on the Hill Memorial Convoy will leave Wacol and Withcott on September 29.

DRIVERS should expect some traffic delays in Ipswich and the Lockyer Valley today as 600 trucks take part in the annual Lights on the Hill memorial convoy.

There will be two separate convoys, both converging at Gatton Showgrounds.

One will leave from Wacol, travelling the following route: Bivouac Place, Barracks Rd, Brudenell White Ave, Boundary Rd, Progress Rd, Ipswich Motorway, Warrego Highway, Eastern Drive, Golf Links Drive and Woodlands Rd.

The other convoy will leave from Withcott, travelling the following route: Roches Rd, Warrego Highway, Eastern Drive, Golf Links Drive and Woodlands Rd. Both the routes will leave Wacol and Withcott at 9.30am and finish at 2pm.

There are no road closures planned but drivers should take caution and expect some delays.

Lights on the Hill president Simon Hawker said the service was incredibly important to those in the transport industry.

"The Wall is a place where people can go and think good memories, bad memories, whatever," Mr Hawker said.

"Something like that has to be there for families to sit and reflect.

"The service brings all of that together. It can mean closure for a lot of families."