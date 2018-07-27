Expansion plans good for Alvey

Bruce and Glenn Alvey of Alvey Reels are shutting down their Carole Park factory after 97 years.

Bruce and Glenn Alvey of Alvey Reels are shutting down their Carole Park factory after 97 years. David Nielsen

THE success of Charlton's Fishing and its proposal could have flow-on benefits for another Ipswich fishing icon.

Charlton's has been one of the most loyal stockists of Alvey reels for the past 50 years, building a solid working relationship with the Carole Park manufacturer, which includes keeping the hardworking Alvey family abreast of the latest customer feedback and trends.

Having announced a shock decision to close the doors of the family business about a year ago, Alvey experienced an influx of orders from loyal customers, which effectively saved it from extinction.

Then, in April this year, brothers Bruce and Glenn announced a plan to join forces with branding and sales expert Con Athans to keep the factory running.

Glenn yesterday told the Queensland Times that negotiations with Mr Athans were ongoing, but the factory was continuing to operate in the interim period.

He said he was hoping for some more certainty on the future of Alvey reels in about a month's time.

"Charlton's has looked after us," he said of news that the Redbank shop was planning changes," he said.

"They have been one of our best customers - in fact, technically speaking, they are our oldest customer that still exists under the original owners."