Expansion plan, better use of space to boost bed numbers

Ipswich MPs Jim Madden and Jennifer Howard with CE Dr Kerrie Freeman, Deputy Board chair Susan Johnson and Health Minister Cameron Dick.

A NEW building may be needed to cope with growing demand on Ipswich health services.

Boosting bed numbers at Ipswich Hospital has been labelled a priority by the State Government, which has awarded $3 million to explore expansion options at Ipswich Hospital.

The $3 million, handed down in the latest budget, will be spent on the business case for a desperately needed expansion to help Ipswich catch up with the rest of the state.

At 1.64 beds per 1000 people, compared with the state average of 2.1 per 1000 people, Ipswich Hospital already experiences significant bed shortages.

Mr Dick said the service would also examine whether existing buildings within the hospital precinct could be re-purposed.

"We have to find a way to expand this facility in the short to medium term," Mr Dick said.

There's a significant possibility an existing space could be used more effectively and that's something we'll be looking at closely."

He said the other option would be to construct a building at a new site.