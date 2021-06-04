Expansion plan for unused site near Costco

Plans to revitalise an industrial site which has sat unused for more than two years within the same Ipswich business hub as Costco have been submitted to the council.

PLANS to revitalise an industrial site which has sat unused for more than two years within the same Ipswich business hub as Costco have been submitted to the council.

Hume Industrial Park Pty Ltd has lodged a development application to Ipswich City Council to expand the facility at 45 Hume Drive in the Citiswich estate at Bundamba.



The application notes the 2.21 hectare site has been previously used for the manufacture of wood products with former tenants including Trusscorp and Australian Wood Panels.

What the site looks like now.

“We understand that the use of the premises has ceased since early 2019,” it notes.

The applicant is seeking approval to extend the existing industrial building, which has a gross floor area of 6570 m2, to add an extra 3347 m2.

Small internal alterations to the building are also proposed, as is a new driveway crossover at the northern corner of the site to the cul-de-sac of a new approved road which will be built beside the site from Hume Drive.

Firefighting infrastructure including a water storage tank and pump and security fencing are also planned.

Service vehicles will mainly access the subject site via the ‘new road’ access.

Proposed plans to expand the site.

“The extension works will increase the maximum number of possible individual tenancies to three,” the application notes.



The site falls within stage three of seven of the 350 hectare industrial and commercial estate just off the Warrego Highway.

“The proposal seeks approval for an extension to an existing industrial premises with the overall development scheme comprising of three warehouse tenancies housed within one large structure for storage and operations purposes,” the application notes.

“These include: warehousing: storage, receipt and dispatch of goods and the like.”

