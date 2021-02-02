Expansion of Springfield TAFE campus being explored

OPTIONS to expand the TAFE campus in Springfield are being explored with the importance of added training facilities and opportunities in dire economic times being recognised by local representatives.

Jordan MP Charis Mullen said investment in training and skills is a key part of the State Government’s plan to grow Queensland’s economy in the wake of COVID-19.

“Springfield TAFE is showing good growth and we are currently investigating new training infrastructure in Greater Springfield to provide opportunities for local people to be trained in a variety of careers,” she said.

Jordan MP Charis Mullen. Picture: Cordell Richardson

“It’s also why during the state election, I announced a $2.25 million commitment to expand the WesTEC Trade Training College in Springfield to ensure young people in our community can also access skills they need to secure jobs in industries we know are growing.”

The Springfield TAFE utilises spaces in the World Knowledge Centre across the road from its campus on Education City Dr but it’s understood there is no intention to take over the entire building in any expansion.

Expansion plans are understood to be in the very early stages.

Ipswich mayor Teresa Harding and CEO David Farmer will write to Training and Skills Minister Di Farmer and Mrs Mullen to express the council’s support for the expansion of the campus leveraging state and federal funding to deliver added training infrastructure.

The move formed part of a motion introduced by councillor Nicole Jonic at last week’s council meeting.

It was moved unanimously.

The council will also write to the State Government to ensure Ipswich benefits from the $1 billion JobTrainer scheme.

The Division 2 councillor and accountant said the end of the JobKeeper scheme in March would be widely felt in her patch.

“There is no better time to create additional training spaces in our TAFEs,” Cr Jonic said.

“Additional places that will help our kids finishing school, our mums and dads that have lost their jobs or who will find themselves unemployed when JobKeeper is no longer viable at the end of March.

Division 2 councillor Nicole Jonic.

“There were approximately 1300 organisations in receipt of the first round of JobKeeper funding just in (the Division 2 postcode of) 4300.

“The removal of this Federal Government funding will undoubtedly impact our community.

“So let’s give our residents every opportunity to take advantage of free or low cost courses on offer through the State Government’s JobTrainer fund.

“Let’s give our students the opportunity to gain new skills needed to find work, re-enter the workforce or explore new work opportunities as the recovery from the impacts of COVID-19 continues.

“Let’s get behind our state member for Jordan Charis Mullen and support this expansion to the TAFE Springfield campus.”

Fellow Division 2 councillor Paul Tully said even with the University of Southern Queensland set up in Ipswich and Springfield, it was important not to overlook the importance of a TAFE education.

“When you look at the population of this Springfield region at the moment and the ultimate population … ultimately it will be almost 90,000 which is bigger than the city of Rockhampton,” he said.

“There is a rather small TAFE presence out there at the moment in Springfield Central.

“This motion seeks to clearly put out support for an expansion of that TAFE facility to provide job opportunities across the board.”

