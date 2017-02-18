36°
Business

$40m Sunny Queen expansion means cracking new jobs

Ashleigh Howarth | 17th Feb 2017 4:37 PM
NOW OPEN: Minister for State Development Dr Anthony Lynham, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Sunny Queen Australia managing director John O'Hara and Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale at the grand opening of the new $40 million manufacturing facility in Carole Park.
NOW OPEN: Minister for State Development Dr Anthony Lynham, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Sunny Queen Australia managing director John O'Hara and Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale at the grand opening of the new $40 million manufacturing facility in Carole Park.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

QUEENSLAND-based business Sunny Queen Eggs has moved into a new $40 million head office and manufacturing warehouse in Carole Park.

The new 2220sq m factory in Mica St includes a new food processing facility to allow the company to expand into pre-prepared meals such as poached eggs and omelettes.

These will be distributed to a variety of commercial kitchens in schools, mining companies, hospitals, airlines and more.

The expansion has also been a boost to the local economy, with 39 new jobs created at the Carole Park facility.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Minister for State Development Dr Anthony Lynham and Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale joined Sunny Queen Australia managing director John O'Hara for the official opening.

Ms Palaszczuk described Sunny Queen Eggs as a Queensland success story.

"This company is growing from strength to strength. They are growing jobs and employing over 110 people and a third of their workforce is new," she said.

"What my government wants to do is to continue supporting companies such as Sunny Queen to grow and expand and help them expand into overseas markets.

"While other countries are looking inwards, Queensland is looking outwards because we know through trade expansion this means jobs here locally in Queensland."

Dr Anthony Lynham said the Queensland Government was supporting the manufacturing sector with initiatives such as the Advanced Manufacturing Roadmap and the $20 million Made in Queensland grant program.

"The $7.6 million, 10-year Advanced Manufacturing Roadmap is one of six road maps being prepared under the $405 million Advance Queensland program," Dr Lynham said.

"Manufacturing is the fifth biggest contributor to the State's economy and employs almost 170,000 Queenslanders.

"Manufacturing is one of Queensland's traditional strengths.

"We want to expand to create new jobs and new products that can be sold into local and export markets."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  carole park eggs jobs sunny queen

Just In

GM of Ipswich Council's $220M racetrack project quits

GM of Ipswich Council's $220M racetrack project quits

Mayor says GM's departure over differences on strategic direction

South East Queensland Native Title under review

NATIVE TITLE: Queensland South Native Title services are calling on a collection of ancestors to authorise a native title determination application on behalf of the native title claim group.

Aboriginal ancestors' descendants called to authorise determination

The chain giving away 600,000 free hot cross buns, tomorrow

Pick up some free hot cross buns tomorrow.

An Aussie bakery will be giving away freshly baked treats tomorrow

Where to see The Herd, Opiuo live this weekend

SEE THEM LIVE: Hip hop collective The Herd will perform at Earth Fequency Festival.

THE music and arts festival is bringing some big names to Ipswich.

Local Partners

$6.3 billion project to drive population boom

Driverless trains could take thousands to and fro from Springfield

Staff sacked without entitlements, directors paid $9m

FEELING THE PINCH: Dan Bowman with his family Trish, Zoe, 13, Joseph, 12, Isaiah, 5, Malachi, 3 and Hugo, 1. Dan's feeling the pressure after losing his job when SC Admin Pty Ltd was placed into liquidation.

Current and ex-directors, associates, drain millions before collapse

Where to see The Herd, Opiuo live this weekend

SEE THEM LIVE: Hip hop collective The Herd will perform at Earth Fequency Festival.

THE music and arts festival is bringing some big names to Ipswich.

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Assassins will slay audience with music

SHOT: Kyle Breese as John Wilkes Booth and Alex Andujar as Charles Giteau in Assassins.

A dose of song, dance and laughter, starting this weekend

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

THE self proclaimed Gympie "dag” who has built a multi-million dollar empire out of her online advice for stay at home mums is about to launch a TV series

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Actor Ewan McGregor.

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Roxy shares "single girl” issues

Roxy Jacenko.

Roxy Jacenko shares her "single girl” issues

Drew almost died playing zombie

US actress Drew Barrymore.

Playing a zombie on camera almost killed Drew Barrymore in real life

Polanski's time on the run may be over

Filmmaker Roman Polanski.

Fugitive filmmaker Roman Polanski plans to return to the US

Keira's whinging rubs campmates the wrong way

Keira Maguire is taking part in the TV series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

Keira's whinging rubs campmates the wrong way

Nicola McLean's Playboy ambitions

Magazine has decided to return to naked shoots

LOW MAINTAINENCE HOME IN GROWING AREA

31 Aspinall Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Ideally located in the Essington Rise estate, this fantastic 6 year old home offers a amazing opportunity for first home buyers, investors or the established...

The Entertainer

18 Kelso Close, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $429,000

Work commitments have become available to the owner and with this they have decided to sell their much beloved “Home” home situated in the very popular...

RIPLEY RIPPER

37 Scotts Road, Ripley 4306

House 3 1 3 $355,000...

This solid brick home is situated in a quiet street in the Ripley Township and is only minutes' drive from Ipswich CBD, easy highway access to the Warwick bypass...

SPECTACULAR ACREAGE LIVING

20 Rice Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 2 4 515,000

What an amazing property, so much land and so perfectly presented. It is rare to find a manicured 4060m2 block that offers fantastic veggie gardens, fruit trees...

MOVE IN OR RENT OUT

7 Guerin Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 2 SUBMIT OFFERS

The choice is yours here with this Collingwood Park cracker. The property is currently tenanted until April of this year with the tenants paying $335 per week, so...

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $335,000...

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

Your brand new home on corner block.

14 Astartea Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 415,000

Just perfect for those starting out, wanting something special and with no time to spare for the whole building process. From the trendy facade and great street...

Quiet, Convenient Location

15/15 Workshops Street, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 2 1 $269,000

Situated in a quiet, gated complex your privacy is assured. This beautifully maintained unit features open plan living downstairs with internal access from the...

Brand new affordable dream home.

12 Astartea Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 415,000

For those who appreciate quality, style, location and don't want the hassle of building. This ultra modern home has just been completed by award winning builders...

RIPPER IN RACEVIEW WON&#39;T LAST LONG!

32A Thornton Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 1 $375,000

Nestled in off the road at the end of a private driveway, sitting on a large 801m2 block you'll discover this fabulous 4 bedroom home in a quiet street in family...

ROUND TWO: Iconic building to be auctioned off

The Old Flour Mill in the Top of Town is for sale.

Historic Ipswich building up for auction this week

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

$6.3 billion project to drive population boom

BIG IDEAS: Artist's impression of the new 10,000-unit complex to be constructed at Springfield Central.

Driverless trains could take thousands to and fro from Springfield

Company collapse: Boss goes to Vegas, staff lose thousands

Last chance for staff to lodge their claims

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!