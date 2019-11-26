Expanding business moves in to former CBD law firm premises

A "BORN and bred" Ipswich business in expansion mode pledges to provide a boost to the struggling Top of Town precinct after purchasing new premises.

Web-hosting provider Conetix, established in 2000, will move from its base on Mortimer St to 142 Brisbane St.

The building has been vacant for about four years after legal practice Fallu McMillan Lawyers moved up the road.

Conetix CEO Jamin Andrews said three new staff had recently been brought on board with more to come early next year.

"We're growing rapidly," he said.

"We didn't want to move away from Ipswich.

"There's more opportunity to get staff in Brisbane than Ipswich.

"This is our town. We've got 10 staff now."

Conetix expects to move in by early next year.

The business will not be impacted by a lack of foot traffic as a result of the CBD redevelopment, with its work all conducted online.

Former owner Paul Fallu said he was pleased to see someone inject new life into the premises.

He purchased the building in the mid '70s with his late father Phil.

Their firm Dale and Fallu Lawyers operated out of the site for about 40 years before merging with McMillan Kelly and Thomas Lawyers.

"I'm pleased to see somebody is going to occupy it as an owner occupier," he said.

"I would say it probably goes back to the early 1900s.

"My mother, who had a memory like a steel trap said that it was a butcher shop."