Ex-One Nation adviser gets two years behind bars

A FORMER One Nation adviser will spend the next 27 months behind bars for assaulting and raping a woman more than a decade ago.

Sean Black, 40, who was once a media adviser to former senator Malcolm Roberts and is an ex-Logan City Council member, was today sentenced to five years in jail.

Brisbane District Court Judge Glen Cash ordered the sentence be suspended after Black serves 27 months and that 13 days he had spent in custody count as time served.

On July 13, a jury found Black guilty of two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of rape.

In sentencing Black today, Judge Cash said: "No man has any excuse to treat a woman in this way."

Having gone to trial and questioned the complainant's allegations, Black had not shown any remorse, the judge said.

Judge Cash said the victim now had difficulty in trusting men and had found the trial process traumatic.

Brisbane District Court heard the violent attacks occurred over several months and began when Black allegedly pushed the woman down a set of stairs.

He also called the woman a "filthy dog" during the incident, the court heard during the trial.

Black was also convicted of crushing her hand in a door and raping the woman in a bathroom.

Crown prosecutor Brendan White told jurors the woman was raped in an "act of power" and "control over her" because she told Mr Black that he should stop hitting her.

The prosecution said there were doctors reports of bruising from the time which supported the woman's testimony of being assaulted.

Black was found not guilty of a third count of assault, which was allegedly picking the woman up and throwing her against a wall.

The jury heard he also told the woman: "I will shoot you in the head and kill you".

Mr White told the court the victim said: "He (Black) had me convinced he was in with the police and politicians".

The court was told Black allegedly said to the woman: "I know the police … I know everyone … I will kill you. I will shoot you in the head and kill you … and no one would ever even look for you".

The victim had several bruises following the alleged assaults.

Black's defence barrister Rick Taylor argued during the trial the victim had invented the rape allegation as leverage against the former One Nation adviser.

Black had previously worked for former Liberal National Party MP Michael Pucci on his 2012 election campaign and was associated with the Labor Party in the 1990s.

The former real estate agent was also a Labor member of Logan City Council between 2008 and 2012.