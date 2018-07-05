Menu
Former Ipswich chief executive Carl Wulff has been charged with corruption.
Ipswich ex-chief pursued for $200k

by Kelmeny Fraser and Liam Walsh
4th Jul 2018 10:00 PM
AUTHORITIES have taken legal action to force former Ipswich chief executive Carl Wulff and his spouse to pay more than $200,000 they claim was derived through "illegal activity".

The State of Queensland has applied for an order under the Criminal Proceeds Confiscation Act for Wulff and partner Sharon Oxenbridge, who have been charged with corruption, to pay a proceeds assessment order of $214,500.

Orders must be made by the Supreme Court if it is "more probable than not that, at any time within the six years before the application … the person engaged in a serious crime-related activity".

Carl Wulff and Sharon Oxenbridge.
Wulff, 66, and Oxenbridge, 51, have already been hit with court orders restraining them from being able to sell off more than $1 million worth of property spanning three states.

That includes a luxury investment apartment at Brisbane's Hamilton Harbour that was looked at by the Crime and Corruption Commission probe in 2013 over a deal involving a council contractor.

The CCC inquiry came after The Courier-Mail revealed Ipswich ratepayers paid $48,000 for Claude Walker to rent it while working as a council contractor overseeing flood repairs.

Walker, 60, was charged by the CCC in May with corruption over more than $104,000 in allegedly corrupt payments to Wulff and Oxenbridge related to council contracts during 2012 and 2013.

Wulff and Oxenbridge have also been charged with corruption over the payments. The pair face a second corruption charge over an allegation they obtained money to "facilitate a fill services brokerage agreement" with council when Wulff was chief executive.

Business veteran Wayne Myers has been charged with corruption over an allegation he aided Wulff in obtaining the money for the same agreement. Myers, Wulff and Walker did not return calls. All intend to defend the charges.

Fifteen people are now facing a total of 73 charges stemming from the CCC's Ipswich investigation.

carl wulff ipswich

