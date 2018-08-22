Exhibition to show off works made by disabled artists

MUST SEE: Ipswich artist Debbie Chilton will have some of her pieces displayed at a exhibition this weekend.

A EXHIBITION featuring work by artists who identify as having a disability will be held this weekend.

ArtsConnect Ipswich is hosting the exhibition, titled Having Your Voice, at the Ipswich Art Gallery from August 24-26.

ArtsConnect president Glen Smith said this exhibition hopes to change the way society views a disability, mental or physical, not as a hindrance, but as unique attributes that can be seen as powerful assets if given the right opportunities.

"I think the problem is society's view of a person's ability. We need to forget about people's disabilities and explore their abilities," he said.

Mr Smith ran several workshops for artists to get work completed to enter the exhibition. ArtsConnect with the support of the Ipswich City Council, ran the workshops for free and were delighted with the works that were created.

"I have been amazed at how much the artists have inspired me," Mr Smith said.

"All the artists have a great attitude and was informed by one of them that the only disability is having a bad attitude.

"Unfortunately, most people see the disability before they see the person, and we hope to change this by showing off the amazing talent and abilities these artists have."

One of the artists who will have their work featured is Debbie Chilton. Debbie has Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and runs Ignite Artist in Ipswich.

She hopes to see a big crowd come along and view the exhibition.

"I would really encourage people to come with an open mind, without any expectations, and let the art speak for itself," Debbie said.

"The exhibition is about the art.

"It just so happens that the artists have a disability."

The official opening of the exhibition will be held on August 25 at 3pm.

The exhibition will be held at the Ipswich Art Gallery, 10am-3pm over the three days.

Entry to the exhibition, Having Your Voice, is free.