Exercise resurrection after COVID-19

The much awaited return of Queensland gyms is almost over with gyms across the state slowly reopening their doors this week.

Anytime Fitness Springfield Lakes will be reopening this week and club manager Natalie Walmsley is stoked to welcome back gym members.

“We closed down on the 23 March and it was literally a day after the Prime Minister decided everything was going to shut down,” she said.

“Given the most recent announcement that allowed gyms to reopen as of 12pm Monday, at Anytime Fitness Australia we’re just looking for more guidelines around opening so we can be opening as safe as we could be – Friday 5 June at 5am it is and it’ll be a nice early start again.”

When gyms closed down because of COVID-19 restrictions membership fees were suspended, however, as gyms reopen their doors they will start charging their members again.

Miss Walmsley said she understood it was a difficult time for everyone and was committed to working with her clients regarding gym fees.

“We will recommence membership fees as per usual,” she said.

“But we are totally flexible with our members, we know people aren’t keen to come back or people still don’t have their jobs back, so we’re willing to work with our members. It will just be a case-by-case basis.”

Gyms that usually trade 24/7 will only operate during staffed hours.

Only 20 people are allowed inside a gym at any one time and most will manage this by implementing a booking system.

For more visit anytimefitness.com.au or contact your local gym directly.

