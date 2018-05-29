'Executive key' handed to council's newest CEO

INCOMING chief executive officer Sean Madigan has been handed the executive key to access all areas of the Ipswich City Council administration building.

In a short handover ceremony at the council's ordinary meeting in Springfield, Mr Madigan received the master key from acting CEO Gary Kellar.

"Sean, from (Wednesday), is in charge of the buildings, the people, the plant and the equipment and he will be working with the councillors to take forward this city into a new and even better era," Mr Kellar said.

After starting as the council's acting CEO in October, Mr Kellar has overseen the implementation of the governance review and was tasked to stabilise the entity.

Mr Madigan, who becomes the chief executive officer today, will be unaffected if the council is dismissed.

Last month he was chosen after a two-month, nationwide recruitment process.

The 18-year public servant then told the QT he was "very humbled" by the appointment and pledged to work solely for the people of Ipswich.

"I think it's a city very much on the cusp of greatness and I'm looking forward to the next few years," he said.

He was appointed in the days before Mayor Andrew Antoniolli was charged with seven counts of fraud.

Mr Madigan is the chief operating officer of the council's Health, Security and Regulatory Services department.