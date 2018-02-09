Exclusive reveal of massive 'fitness cult'

TOWERING cement walls rising from the dust at an Ipswich industrial complex are just an indication of the impact of a new cult fitness following opening next month.

World Gym at Bundamba is only weeks away from its debut, with father-and-son team Dominic and Darcy Edwards working around the clock to meet the 'fitness buzz' deadline.

They're preparing for what they expect will be a gym on a scale unlike others in Ipswich with members already lining up to claim their spot.

The purpose-built club, which has already started a 'cult fitness following' around the world, is spread across a massive 1800sqm.

OPENING SOON: Father-and-son team Dominic and Darcy Edwards are the force behind a massive new World Gym at Bundamba. Rob Williams

"There isn't a reference point like this in the area for people to compare it to so we're keen to prove just how big it will be and it will also be very aesthetically pleasing, a very pretty gym. It's something very exciting for us," Darcy said.

"We want people to understand this is my old man and I building this, we are not a huge national company.

"We have a lot more ability to be able to react and respond to people's thoughts and requests."

More than 30 roles will need to be filled by opening date with personal trainer, group fitness instructor, reception, maintenance and creche staff needed.

World Gym in Bundamba. Rob Williams

Dominic said the gym would be home to be home to a cafe, weights and cardio areas, spin room and outdoor training space.

"It will offer something for everybody so we'll have the traditional hammer strength heavy weights section, we'll also have the CalAesthetics and group training sessions and a comfort zone for women to do weights," Dominic said.

"We'll have a very big 200sqm cardio deck overlooking the gym and I think because of its size, if anybody has been to a World Gym it's quite an awesome experience to walk in."

World Gym Bundamba will open on March 26.

Exclusive tour or World Gym Ipswich: Take an exclusive tour of the massive structure that is World Gym Ipswich.

For more information on the gym or to apply for available jobs visit World Gym Ipswich on Facebook or worldgym.com.