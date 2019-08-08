EXCLUSIVE: Premier demands Ipswich cash from Prime Minister

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will put the Mount Crosby Rd project to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

THE region's most notorious intersection will be presented to Prime Minister Scott Morrison this week as a project desperate for federal funding.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will call on Canberra tomorrow to bring forward funding for the Mount Crosby Rd and Warrego Highway intersection, the QT can reveal.

Ms Palaszczuk will join Mr Morrison in Cairns for the Council of Australian Governments meeting.

The Premier said she would take with her a key list of shovel-ready, job-creating transport infrastructure projects, which included the Mt Crosby Rd interchange.

"The Reserve Bank earlier this year urged the Morrison Government to bring forward federal funding on key projects to support the economy,” she said.

"Mr Morrison wants shovel-ready projects to fund and we've got shovel-ready projects galore.

"I will be asking Scott Morrison to fast-track funding for the Mt Crosby Rd interchange, to get boots on the ground faster and work delivered sooner.”

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said the Federal Government should bring funding forward.

The state has promised $4.4million of the $22million intersection upgrade; a 20:80 split.

Ms Palaszczuk faces a battle to secure the split, with the Federal Government expected to push a 50:50 cost-sharing agreement.